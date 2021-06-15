Advertisement

Former Missouri state senator to seek 4th District congressional seat

Ed Emery/Missouri Legislature
Ed Emery/Missouri Legislature(KY3)
By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR, Mo. (AP) — A former state lawmaker is the first candidate to announce a run for the U.S. House seat that will become open with Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s decision to run for the U.S. Senate.

The Kansas City Star reports that former Republican state Sen. Ed Emery of Lamar is entering the race. Emery is 71 and first won election to the Missouri Senate in 2012. He left when his final term ended at the start of this year. He previously served as a state representative.

Hartzler, a Republican, announced her Senate bid last week. She is among several candidates seeking the seat that will be vacated by Republican Roy Blunt’s retirement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools says teacher at center of viral video controversy no longer employed
Customers demand refunds.
On Your Side: Fair Grove, Mo. customer one of thousands demanding recall for some Samsung refrigerators
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police release new surveillance video of man wanted for questioning in attempted robbery in south Springfield, Mo.
Joan Vandenberg, 81, went missing Sunday night.
Greene County deputies locate woman reported missing
Officers responded to the crash around 6 p.m. near Campbell and Grand.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death
Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
Here are the forecast highs for Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and Dry for the next few days
Missouri Highway Patrol says it seized 35 gambling machines from Springfield business
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.