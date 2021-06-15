Kane Brown announces tour stop in the Ozarks

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Country music star Kane Brown announced he will stop in the Ozarks this summer.

Brown will play at the Ozarks Amphitheater on Thursday, August 12 in Camdenton. The show starts at 7 p.m. Restless Road will open the show.

Kane Brown released his first album ‘Closer’ in 2015. In October 2017, Brown became the first artist to have simultaneous number ones on all five main Billboard country charts.

Presale tickets available Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m. Then Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. tickets go on sale for the general public. CLICK HERE to buy tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005ACE97932BF9?spMailingID=7012554&spUserID=MjI1MDEwNTk2NDIwS0&spJobID=1281198190&spReportId=MTI4MTE5ODE5MAS2

