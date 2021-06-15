Advertisement

Little Rock community advocate announces U.S. Senate bid

Natalie James/U.S. Senate Candidate for Arkansas
Natalie James/U.S. Senate Candidate for Arkansas(KY3)
By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock community advocate and small business owner announced Monday that she would seek next year’s Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.

Natalie James announced her bid for the party’s nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman, a Republican who has held the seat since 2011.

James, a real estate agent, has served on Little Rock’s Land Bank Commission and has been active with the Little Rock branch of the NAACP. She kicked off her campaign with a three-day state tour.

James is the third Democrat to announce a bid to unseat Boozman, along with Jack Foster and Dan Whitfield. Michael Deel, Jan Morgan and Heath Loftis have announced that they will challenge Boozman in the Republican primary.

