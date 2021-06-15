Advertisement

Missouri Gov. Parson signs bill regarding local public health orders, vaccine passports

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson enacted a new law Tuesday limiting the duration of local public health restrictions and barring governments from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to use public facilities and transportation.

The law took effect immediately upon Parson’s signature, but it may have little immediate effect because most local officials already lifted their coronavirus restrictions on businesses and public gatherings and have not been checking people’s vaccination status.

Parson, a Republican, said the law still is important for the future.

“Then next time we do get in a crisis, we’re going to have a little bit more safeguards for the general public to make sure they have more transparency and more of a voice in the process,” he said.

The law limits emergency orders restricting businesses, churches, schools or gatherings to 30 days, unless extended by the local governing body. It also lets local governing bodies halt public health orders at any time by a majority vote. The Republican-led House and Senate passed the measure overwhelmingly during its session that ended in May.

The measure was driven by lawmakers upset that some local officials — primarily in the state’s more populated areas — kept coronavirus capacity limits in place long after Parson lifted statewide restrictions.

“When this pandemic occurred, there was overreach on the local levels,” Parson said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools says teacher at center of viral video controversy no longer employed
Customers demand refunds.
On Your Side: Fair Grove, Mo. customer one of thousands demanding recall for some Samsung refrigerators
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police release new surveillance video of man wanted for questioning in attempted robbery in south Springfield, Mo.
Joan Vandenberg, 81, went missing Sunday night.
Greene County deputies locate woman reported missing
Officers responded to the crash around 6 p.m. near Campbell and Grand.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

On Tuesday the Wilson's Creek and Brookhaven Nursing and Rehab Facilities were treated to a...
It’s Party Time!! Springfield long-term care facilities celebrate end of pandemic isolation
As the US passed a grim milestone today -- 600,000 lives lost to COVID-19 -- top US health...
Delta variant causing concern
Drury University looks ahead to 2021-2022 academic year
Government scientists say that the vaccine is still very effective against the variant in...
UK delays easing COVID-19 restrictions due to Delta variant