Southwest Missouri child sex abuser sentenced to a total of more than 600 years

A stock image of a judge's gavel.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
A judge sentenced a 62-year-old child sexual abuser in southwest Missouri to more than 600 years in prison.

Daniel Franklin, of rural Joplin, was convicted in April of 10 felonies, including three counts of statutory rape. The jury recommended that he be sentenced to six terms of 99 years, three of 30 years and one of four years.

On Monday, Jasper County Circuit Court Judge Dean Dankelson followed the jury’s recommendations and sentenced Franklin to a total of 628 years, with some sentences running consecutively and others concurrently. Five girls, who are now teenagers, testified against Franklin at his trial.

