Woman struck while walking in southern Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is hospitalized, after being clipped by a truck while walking along a farm road in southern Greene County.

It happened around 6:30 pm Monday. A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper say the woman was walking along Farm Road 186 when she was hit by the extra wide mirror of a passing truck.

The trooper did not know how seriously the woman was injured. Her name has not yet been released.

The Highway Patrol says the driver of the truck did not appear to be impaired.

