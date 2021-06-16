Canoeist, 87, dies after flipping canoe on James River near Nixa, Mo.

NEAR NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A canoeist died when his canoe flipped on the fast-moving James River southwest of Nixa.

Investigators say Willis Hull, 87, was traveling downstream from the Hootentown Access Tuesday afternoon. A strong current flipped the canoe, throwing him into the water.

Hull died several hours later.

