Canoeist, 87, dies after flipping canoe on James River near Nixa, Mo.
Updated: 2 hours ago
NEAR NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A canoeist died when his canoe flipped on the fast-moving James River southwest of Nixa.
Investigators say Willis Hull, 87, was traveling downstream from the Hootentown Access Tuesday afternoon. A strong current flipped the canoe, throwing him into the water.
Hull died several hours later.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.