Car catches fire north of Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield firefighters responded to the scene of a small car fire around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The front end of a SUV caught fire on the 1500 block of N. Hillcrest Avenue. The vinyl siding of a nearby home began warping from the heat of the flames, but the house did not catch on fire.

Crews are investigating how the SUV caught fire in the first place.

