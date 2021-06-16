Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive who may be armed

19-year-old Isaac Shadden is accused of domestic assault and faces weapons charges.
By Maria Neider
Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Isaac Shadden, 19 Charges: Domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon.
Isaac Shadden, 19 Charges: Domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon.(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive who may be armed. 19-year-old Isaac Shadden is charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in Greene County. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Detectives think he’s also connected to assaults, robberies and thefts. If you’ve seen Isaac Shadden, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

