FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The temps will only get hotter

Heat Index nearing 100 degrees Thursday and Friday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With high pressure continuing to build over the four corners region to the southwest, we’ll continue to experience hot temperatures. We’ll start to see some expansion of this ridge tomorrow which will further increase our temperatures and also bring some humidity tomorrow and through the early weekend. Cannot rule out an isolated shower or two today as the moisture is increasing ever so slightly. Tomorrow is a similar thing, an isolated shower is possible as more moisture is present.

High pressure builds
High pressure builds(KYTV)

Overall, most of the rain will stick in northern Missouri. Today is the last day we won’t have humidity to worry about. Temperatures will sit in the low 90s and the heat index will sit very close to that.

While hot, the cloud cover today will help at times and a gentle breeze will blow.

Hot stretch of days ahead
Hot stretch of days ahead(KYTV)

Tonight the temperatures dip to the 70s. Tomorrow we warm again to the mid-90s as high pressure brings in hotter and more humid air. The heat index will climb over the next few days. Tomorrow some will experience triple digit heat index values, and the same can be said for Friday.

Hot stretch of days ahead
Hot stretch of days ahead(KYTV)

Next week we get a break from the heat. As some upper level low pressure swings across the northern US it will flatten out the high pressure which has kept us so hot. This will bring slightly milder conditions next week. We’ll also see a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday as the low pressure moves in with a surface cold front. Rain can be expected on and off Monday. Temperatures by next week are back in the 80s

Monday brings heat relief
Monday brings heat relief(KYTV)

