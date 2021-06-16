Advertisement

High lumber prices negatively impact Springfield non-profits

By Linda Simmons
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With lumber prices soaring, businesses and nonprofits alike are feeling the impact.

At one of Habitat for Humanity’s new homes under construction, the nonprofit says the cost of the home has increased by $12,000 to $15,000 just because of lumber prices. The agency says its homes normally cost anywhere from $125,000 to $175,000.

The five bedroom home is larger than most of their homes, so

Habitat for Humanity staff say they started noticing the increase several months ago.

The lumber prices are making it a little harder for them to build affordable homes.

Despite the increased costs, they are seeing a big demand for their homes.

But they have to pass on to the increased lumber cost to the homeowners in their home loan.

As a non-profit, they have a couple of ways to help offset those costs.

They seek sponsors for their projects, sometimes getting a $5,000 donation, even up to an entire house sponsored by a company.

The other way they can cut costs is with volunteers who pitch in to help build.

Chris Tuckness, Habitat for Humanity chief of staff

So we have a lot of dedicated volunteers that come out, and the more volunteers we can get, the less our construction team has to be on site for specific home, which then lowers that cost.

If you are interested in helping with a Habitat for Humanity build and helping homeowners cut costs, just go to this story on our website or news app and we’ll link you to the Volunteer Ozarks page where you can sign up to help.

https://volunteerozarks.com/organizations/habitat-for-humanity-of-springfield-mo/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating Sunday’s crash in Eagle Rock.
Missouri Highway Patrol searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run killing Eagle Rock woman
A witness found the girl, around the age of 4, alone in the area of 1400 block of North Irving...
Officers locate mother of girl found wandering Springfield, Mo. street
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri Gov. Parson signs bill regarding local public health orders, vaccine passports

Latest News

Man recovering from Branson West shooting
Man shot, car stolen prior to police pursuit in Branson West shares what he remembers
Twin bills in the Missouri legislature that would prohibit state law enforcement agencies from...
Justice Dept.: Missouri governor can’t void federal gun laws
gavel
Jury trials for criminal cases resume in Greene County
As the weather is getting warmer, you may notice more mosquitoes outside and feel that itch...
SUMMER BITE! How to get rid of mosquitos
Fugitive killed after police say a weapon was pulled on them
Police in Harrison, Ark. shoot, kill fugitive who showed a weapon