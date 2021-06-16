High lumber prices negatively impact Springfield non-profits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With lumber prices soaring, businesses and nonprofits alike are feeling the impact.

At one of Habitat for Humanity’s new homes under construction, the nonprofit says the cost of the home has increased by $12,000 to $15,000 just because of lumber prices. The agency says its homes normally cost anywhere from $125,000 to $175,000.

The five bedroom home is larger than most of their homes, so

Habitat for Humanity staff say they started noticing the increase several months ago.

The lumber prices are making it a little harder for them to build affordable homes.

Despite the increased costs, they are seeing a big demand for their homes.

But they have to pass on to the increased lumber cost to the homeowners in their home loan.

As a non-profit, they have a couple of ways to help offset those costs.

They seek sponsors for their projects, sometimes getting a $5,000 donation, even up to an entire house sponsored by a company.

The other way they can cut costs is with volunteers who pitch in to help build.

Chris Tuckness, Habitat for Humanity chief of staff

So we have a lot of dedicated volunteers that come out, and the more volunteers we can get, the less our construction team has to be on site for specific home, which then lowers that cost.

If you are interested in helping with a Habitat for Humanity build and helping homeowners cut costs, just go to this story on our website or news app and we’ll link you to the Volunteer Ozarks page where you can sign up to help.

https://volunteerozarks.com/organizations/habitat-for-humanity-of-springfield-mo/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.