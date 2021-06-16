Advertisement

INTERACTIVE MAP: Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. launches interactive map for COVID-19 vaccines

Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department launched an interactive map of vaccination locations.

The map allows you to input an address to locate the nearest vaccination site. Users may also filter by vaccine type and clinic setting whether it’s a community event, healthcare clinic or pharmacy. It includes clinics hosted by the health department, Jordan Valley Community Health Center, CoxHealth, Mercy Hospital Springfield and other community partners.

“This is a great resource for people to access vaccine close to where they live or work,” said Acting Director of Health Katie Towns. “With variants circulating in our community and greatly impacting individuals who are not vaccinated, it is vital that people seek vaccine as quickly as possible. Opportunities are available daily.”

The map is limited to opportunities available in Greene County. CLICK HERE to enter an address:  maps.springfieldmo.gov/vaccine417. A video tutorial of the map can be found here.

You can find a calendar of vaccine opportunities in the region at vaccine417.com. Anyone with questions about how to use the interactive map or a vaccine event can contact the regional COVID-19 Call Center at (417) 874-1211 or email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.

