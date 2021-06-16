Advertisement

Lumber prices impacting Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity homebuilding

By Linda Simmons
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With lumber prices soaring, businesses and nonprofits in the Ozarks are feeling the impact.

Habitat for Humanity representatives say homes normally cost anywhere from $125,000 to $175,000. The cost jumped up to $15,000 more after the hike in lumber prices.

Habitat for Humanity staff say they started noticing the increase several months ago, making it harder for them to build homes affordably. Despite the increased costs, staff says they are seeing a big demand for their homes.

Habitat for Humanity must pass the increased lumber costs to the homeowners in their home loan. As a non-profit, it has a couple of ways to help offset those costs. Staff will seek sponsors for their projects, sometimes getting a $5,000 donation, even up to an entire house sponsored by a company. The other way to cut costs is with volunteers.

“So we have a lot of dedicated volunteers that come out, and the more volunteers we can get, the less our construction team has to be on site for specific home, which then lowers that cost,” said Chris Tuckness, Habitat for Humanity’s Chief of Staff.

Habitat for Humanity is searching for volunteers to help cut those costs. CLICK HERE: https://volunteerozarks.com/organizations/habitat-for-humanity-of-springfield-mo/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating Sunday’s crash in Eagle Rock.
Missouri Highway Patrol searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run killing Eagle Rock woman
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri Gov. Parson signs bill regarding local public health orders, vaccine passports
6 suffer injuries in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

The Stick & Skate event at Jordan Valley Ice park will hold free ice skating with a COVID-19...
Stick & Skate event in Springfield offers free ice skating with a COVID-19 vaccine
SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Rick and Mike show contest winner 3 favorite lures
Missouri Highway Patrol arrest 17 in narcotics sweep in Shannon County, Mo.
Lake of the Ozarks boat parade
COVID-19 cases rise in Missouri areas popular among tourists
Fassnight Farms' Dan Bigbee shares secrets to a good green bean crop.
Garden Spot: Green Bean harvesting