Lumber prices impacting Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity homebuilding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With lumber prices soaring, businesses and nonprofits in the Ozarks are feeling the impact.

Habitat for Humanity representatives say homes normally cost anywhere from $125,000 to $175,000. The cost jumped up to $15,000 more after the hike in lumber prices.

Habitat for Humanity staff say they started noticing the increase several months ago, making it harder for them to build homes affordably. Despite the increased costs, staff says they are seeing a big demand for their homes.

Habitat for Humanity must pass the increased lumber costs to the homeowners in their home loan. As a non-profit, it has a couple of ways to help offset those costs. Staff will seek sponsors for their projects, sometimes getting a $5,000 donation, even up to an entire house sponsored by a company. The other way to cut costs is with volunteers.

“So we have a lot of dedicated volunteers that come out, and the more volunteers we can get, the less our construction team has to be on site for specific home, which then lowers that cost,” said Chris Tuckness, Habitat for Humanity’s Chief of Staff.

Habitat for Humanity is searching for volunteers to help cut those costs. CLICK HERE: https://volunteerozarks.com/organizations/habitat-for-humanity-of-springfield-mo/

