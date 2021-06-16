Man dies in dirt bike crash in Morrisville, Mo.

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a dirt bike in Morrisville.

Austin Heglund, 25, of Walnut Grove, Mo., died in the crash Tuesday evening in the crash on State Highway 215.

Investigators say Heglund crashed his dirt bike head-on into a Jeep after missing a curve. Both vehicles ended off the roadway. The driver of the Jeep did not suffer any injuries.

