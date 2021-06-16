Man, mother plead for answers in assault at Lake of the Ozarks restaurant

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A security guard attacked at Backwater Jacks in Osage Beach is asking for help in finding out who did it.

“I want you to come forward, I’m glad I didn’t get killed,” said Tyler Nafzinger, the security guard injured.

Nafzinger was attacked on Friday night.

”We had some incidents with some gentlemen who started off to be fairly decent, things got escalated, we de-escalated it enough,” said Nafzinger.

Some of the men were asked to leave the restaurant.

”One of the guys in the group was still in the restaurant, I got jumped by him,” said Nafzinger.

He suffered multiple injuries from the attack, one of them to his brain.

”A hematoma in my brain, which is a spot that is bleeding,” said Nafzinger.

He has been in and out of three different hospitals since Friday. His mom, Candace Munsee, says getting that call Friday night was horrific.

”As a mom, getting that phone call after things that have happened at the lake area the last few weeks was heart-wrenching,” said Munsee.

She says she doesn’t want anyone to ever go through that.

”It’s a phone call I don’t want any mom to ever have,” said Munsee.

Nafsinger said he is thankful to live another day to see his son.

”At the end of the day, my son can thank that I am still here,” said Nafzinger.

If you have any information, Tyler and his mom ask that you call the Osage Beach Police Department.

