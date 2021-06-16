Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol arrest 17 in narcotics sweep in Shannon County, Mo.

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested 17 suspects in a narcotics sweep in the Shannon County area.

The arrests happened Tuesday. Officers with the South Central Drug Task Force busted the 17 for delivery of a controlled substance. The city of Winona set up a temporary jail to house those suspected.

Those charged include:

*Gary L. Taber, 54, Mountain View, Mo.

*Billy L. Arnold, 52, Birch Tree, Mo.

*Thomas D. Stark, 27, Birch Tree, Mo.

*Dale L. Chaney, 59, Birch Tree, Mo.

*Ronnie G. Blake, 39, Birch Tree, Mo.

*Jacob R. Kelly, 32, Winona, Mo.

*Jason R. Bettis, 41, Winona, Mo.

*Nichole R. Derryberry, 35, Winona, Mo.

*Shannon M. Lawrence, 50, Winona, Mo.

*Kevin C. Joseph, 55, Winona, Mo.

*Joshua E Shipton, 36, Winona, Mo.

*Megan Ard, 25, Winona, Mo.

*Stephen C. Nicholson, 37, Winona, Mo.

*Billy J. Tarlton, 42, Winona, Mo.

*Bobby D. Ard, 28, Eminence, Mo.

*Douglas M. Patterson, 32, Marshfield, Mo.

*Sabrina B. Yardley, 31, Van Buren, Mo.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating Sunday’s crash in Eagle Rock.
Missouri Highway Patrol searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run killing Eagle Rock woman
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri Gov. Parson signs bill regarding local public health orders, vaccine passports
6 suffer injuries in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

The Stick & Skate event at Jordan Valley Ice park will hold free ice skating with a COVID-19...
Stick & Skate event in Springfield offers free ice skating with a COVID-19 vaccine
SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Rick and Mike show contest winner 3 favorite lures
Lake of the Ozarks boat parade
COVID-19 cases rise in Missouri areas popular among tourists
Fassnight Farms' Dan Bigbee shares secrets to a good green bean crop.
Garden Spot: Green Bean harvesting