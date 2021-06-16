Missouri Highway Patrol arrest 17 in narcotics sweep in Shannon County, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested 17 suspects in a narcotics sweep in the Shannon County area.

The arrests happened Tuesday. Officers with the South Central Drug Task Force busted the 17 for delivery of a controlled substance. The city of Winona set up a temporary jail to house those suspected.

Those charged include:

*Gary L. Taber, 54, Mountain View, Mo.

*Billy L. Arnold, 52, Birch Tree, Mo.

*Thomas D. Stark, 27, Birch Tree, Mo.

*Dale L. Chaney, 59, Birch Tree, Mo.

*Ronnie G. Blake, 39, Birch Tree, Mo.

*Jacob R. Kelly, 32, Winona, Mo.

*Jason R. Bettis, 41, Winona, Mo.

*Nichole R. Derryberry, 35, Winona, Mo.

*Shannon M. Lawrence, 50, Winona, Mo.

*Kevin C. Joseph, 55, Winona, Mo.

*Joshua E Shipton, 36, Winona, Mo.

*Megan Ard, 25, Winona, Mo.

*Stephen C. Nicholson, 37, Winona, Mo.

*Billy J. Tarlton, 42, Winona, Mo.

*Bobby D. Ard, 28, Eminence, Mo.

*Douglas M. Patterson, 32, Marshfield, Mo.

*Sabrina B. Yardley, 31, Van Buren, Mo.

