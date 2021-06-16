Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Missouri Highway Patrol pulled 35 gambling machines from a Springfield business, which they believe to be illegal.

On the outside, it may appear like a normal business. Businesses near Lucky Lynn’s have been frustrated with the services they say the business is providing.

Brigitte Goade, is a co-owner of STS Outdoors and thinks its obvious.

”It’s gambling, they sell phone cards just so they can gamble,” said Goade.

On Monday, state troopers issued a search warrant, confiscating the 35 arcade-style gambling machines, which Sgt. Mike McClure says should not be mistaken with actual computers.

”Our job is to bring people into compliance and in this case, not necessarily enforcement, is to educate people on the illegality of these machines,” said Sgt. McClure.

Several business owners in the Plaza Shopping Center say some of the cafe’s clientele has been hurting their own shops.

”If someone who is on drugs is in my entry way, that is going to keep customers from coming through my door,” said Goade.

Goade says the problem has continued to grow and its visible.

”We find a lot of drug needles, paraphernalia,” said Goade. ”For some, they’ve tried to find solutions their own way,” said Goade.

Ricardo Ramirez is the manager of Avanzare, an Italian restaurant next door. He says since Lucky Lynns opened, customers “don’t feel safe anymore.”

Avanzare placed barriers to try and deter unwanted traffic away from their business.

”People have stopped coming in late now, just because of that,” said Ramirez. “I feel like it has effected our business a little bit, but I feel our customers are loyal to us, and they still come in.”

While this week’s raid is encouraging, some are concerned for not only their businesses, but their own well being.

”We try to do what we can to protect ourselves, and that’s all we can do,” said Goade.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.