Ozark, Mo. firefighter honored for heroics while off-duty

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Fire Department honored one of its own, who saved a woman’s life while off-duty.

While shopping for groceries, Eleazar Soto noticed a woman stopped breathing and collapsed in the store. His instincts took over. Soto immediately started CPR until help arrived.

Fellow firefighters at the fire station honored him with a commendation for his quick action. The woman survived. She thanked Soto during the ceremony.

