Ozark, Mo. firefighter honored for heroics while off-duty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Fire Department honored one of its own, who saved a woman’s life while off-duty.

While shopping for groceries, Eleazar Soto noticed a woman stopped breathing and collapsed in the store. His instincts took over. Soto immediately started CPR until help arrived.

Fellow firefighters at the fire station honored him with a commendation for his quick action. The woman survived. She thanked Soto during the ceremony.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.