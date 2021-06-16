Advertisement

Ozarks Healthcare hosting memorial in West Plains, Mo. for anyone grieving a loss during pandemic

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - For many of us, life is looking more normal than ever in the pandemic.

In West Plains this weekend, Ozarks Healthcare will host a ‘Remembrance Ceremony’ to offer some sense of closure for those grieving from a death during the pandemic.

The service will take place at the amphitheater on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus. The memorial begins Saturday at 10 a.m.  Organizers invite anyone grieving any death to attend.

