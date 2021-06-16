Advertisement

Pickup smashes into home in west Springfield, Mo. Wednesday morning

Officers responded to the 900 block of West Mount Vernon Street around 7:30 a.m.
Officers responded to the 900 block of West Mount Vernon Street around 7:30 a.m.
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is okay after a pickup crashed into a home in west Springfield Wednesday morning.



Investigators say a driver of a trash truck was stopping to turn left when a driver of a pickup behind it did not realize and attempted to pass it. The trash truck hit the pickup. Investigators say the driver of the pickup lost control and drove into the front of the home.

The crash damaged the exterior of the home.

