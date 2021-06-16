Plane crash in Colorado kills pilot who departed Neosho, Mo. airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A pilot died after a plane crashed in Douglas County, Colo. Wednesday afternoon. The plane left from Neosho, Mo.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was on approach to an airport in Englewood when it hit power lines. Debris from the plane sparked a small brush fire. Firefighters controlled the fire.

Only the pilot and his dog were onboard. Investigators have not identified the victim.

