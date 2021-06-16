Advertisement

Police say attempted robbery of woman at Springfield home was not random

WATCH: Police ask for help locating 2 men in attempted robbery incident in Springfield
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say an attempted robbery of a woman in her driveway in south Springfield was not a random crime. They also say there is no threat to the public.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on June 9 in the area of South Broadway Avenue. Investigators say the woman, with a child inside the car, was not injured.

Both men wore ski masks in the incident. They left the scene in a gray Ford Explorer with tinted windows, between 2016-2019 model year. The SUV has some sort of sticker on the back window.

KY3 News asked police for an interview about the case. The department declined.

Police ask anyone with information to contact SPD at 417-864-1755 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

