Officers locate mother of girl found wandering Springfield, Mo. street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police located the mother of a child found wandering on a Springfield street Wednesday morning.

A witness found the girl, around the age of 4, alone in the area of 1400 block of North Irving around 9:15 a.m.

Investigators say the mother was asleep when the child left the house. They say the mother told police she drove around searching for the girl, then contacted police. Police say the mother called police about three hours after the child was found.

