SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Rick and Mike show contest winner 3 favorite lures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares fishing report for week of June 15.

Bull Shoals Lake

Bull Shoals is very high, but the fish can be caught on bluff ends using Ned Rigs. Also, try using spoons on flat points— just look for the bait fish. An occasional walleye can be caught on spoons as well.

Table Rock Lake

The lake is 8 feet high and the fishing is good. The white bass are near bluff ends and being caught on white spoons. Smallmouth and spotted bass are on flat points in 12 feet of water and can be caught using the Bass Pro puke colored Teaser Tube.

Stockton Lake

The bass are biting on shaky heads on main lake points. They can also be caught on bluffs using Ned Rigs. Keep a small top water bait handy!

Lake of the Ozarks

With the extreme heat and boat traffic the bass are hiding on deep docks near steep banks. 5/16 oz. peanut butter and jelly jigs with a twin tail trailer are working best. Also, try a shaky head with a green pumpkin worm and dip the tail in chartreuse.

