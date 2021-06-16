Stick & Skate event in Springfield offers free ice skating with a COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Stick & Skate event at Jordan Valley Ice park offered free ice skating with a COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday afternoon.

The clinic ran from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 635 E. Trafficway St., Springfield.

The event was run in conjunction with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, Springfield Fire Department, and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Chad Davis, a firefighter captain with IAFF Local 152, said being involved in vaccine rollouts is good to get individuals educated.

“We’re trying to advocate, we’re trying to let people know the advantages of getting vaccinated, just trying to educate and let people know that this is out there,” said Davis. “So with having firefighters here, you know, we’re able to be in the community, we’re able to help out and just get the word out, but the vaccine is available.”

Available vaccines were the Pfizer two-dose vaccine to individuals 12 and older and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine available to those 18 and older.

Sean Barnhill at the Springfield-Green County Health Department, said community members need to participate in these events to get the vaccination rates up.

“A community event like this is very rewarding, you are able to see people leave with a smile and a smile on their face, knowing that they’re vaccinated, they’re protected,” said Barnhill. “We really need our entire community to really step up and get vaccinated as well with this new barrier.”

For future vaccination clinics walk-ins are welcome, but individuals can register online in advance at CovidVaccine.mo.gov/navigator.

To look for more upcoming vaccination events in the area, go to Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s new interactive map. Click HERE to enter your address.

