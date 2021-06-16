Advertisement

Stick & Skate event in Springfield offers free ice skating with a COVID-19 vaccine

The Stick & Skate event at Jordan Valley Ice park will hold free ice skating with a COVID-19...
The Stick & Skate event at Jordan Valley Ice park will hold free ice skating with a COVID-19 vaccination.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Stick & Skate event at Jordan Valley Ice park offered free ice skating with a COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday afternoon.

The clinic ran from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 635 E. Trafficway St., Springfield.

The event was run in conjunction with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, Springfield Fire Department, and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Chad Davis, a firefighter captain with IAFF Local 152, said being involved in vaccine rollouts is good to get individuals educated.

“We’re trying to advocate, we’re trying to let people know the advantages of getting vaccinated, just trying to educate and let people know that this is out there,” said Davis. “So with having firefighters here, you know, we’re able to be in the community, we’re able to help out and just get the word out, but the vaccine is available.”

Available vaccines were the Pfizer two-dose vaccine to individuals 12 and older and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine available to those 18 and older.

Sean Barnhill at the Springfield-Green County Health Department, said community members need to participate in these events to get the vaccination rates up.

“A community event like this is very rewarding, you are able to see people leave with a smile and a smile on their face, knowing that they’re vaccinated, they’re protected,” said Barnhill. “We really need our entire community to really step up and get vaccinated as well with this new barrier.”

For future vaccination clinics walk-ins are welcome, but individuals can register online in advance at CovidVaccine.mo.gov/navigator.

To look for more upcoming vaccination events in the area, go to Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s new interactive map. Click HERE to enter your address.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating Sunday’s crash in Eagle Rock.
Missouri Highway Patrol searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run killing Eagle Rock woman
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri Gov. Parson signs bill regarding local public health orders, vaccine passports
6 suffer injuries in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Rick and Mike show contest winner 3 favorite lures
Missouri Highway Patrol arrest 17 in narcotics sweep in Shannon County, Mo.
Lake of the Ozarks boat parade
COVID-19 cases rise in Missouri areas popular among tourists
Fassnight Farms' Dan Bigbee shares secrets to a good green bean crop.
Garden Spot: Green Bean harvesting