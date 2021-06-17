Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after Tenn. 9-month-old found safe; non-custodial mother in custody

An Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for a missing Tennessee child has been canceled after she...
An Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for a missing Tennessee child has been canceled after she was found safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 9-month-old girl has been canceled after she was found safe, the TBI announced Thursday morning.

The child’s non-custodial mother has also been arrested, according to the TBI.

The TBI issued the alert for Nichelle Simone Omega late Wednesday night on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department.

According to initial reports, Nichelle was believed to be with her non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Nyx Omega, who was wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference.

The TBI tweeted Thursday morning that both Nichelle Omega and Nyx Omega were located in Nashville, and that Nichelle was safe and Nyx was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A witness found the girl, around the age of 4, alone in the area of 1400 block of North Irving...
Officers locate mother of girl found wandering Springfield, Mo. street
WATCH: Police ask for help locating 2 men in attempted robbery incident in Springfield
Police say attempted robbery of woman at Springfield home was not random
Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
Damien Grant, 18 of Forsyth and Braden Tuck, 18 of Forsyth have been missing since Tuesday night.
Two missing teens found dead Thursday from crash investigation in Christian County
Missouri Highway Patrol seized 15 arcade style gambling machines from the convenience store on...
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes more gaming machines from Springfield convenience store

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the state is allocating $250 million for building a border...
Texas governor: State, crowdsourcing will fund border wall
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the state is allocating $250 million for building a border...
Texas governor asks public to donate to border wall funding
Tina Michael Osborn shared an image of the bear in Mountain Grove.
BEAR SIGHTING: Mountain Grove Fire Dept. warns of black bear visitor
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Obama health law