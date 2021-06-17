BEAR SIGHTING: Mountain Grove Fire Dept. warns of black bear visitor

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Mountain Grove Fire Department is warning of a black bear visitor to the community.

Tina Michael Osborn shared an image of the bear near the Cozumel Mexican restaurant. Many snapped video and pictures of the bear Wednesday evening.

Black bear sightings have happened more in recent years in southern Missouri.

The fire department asked for photos of its adventures on its Facebook page.

