Advertisement

BEAR SIGHTING: Mountain Grove Fire Dept. warns of black bear visitor

Tina Michael Osborn shared an image of the bear in Mountain Grove.
Tina Michael Osborn shared an image of the bear in Mountain Grove.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Mountain Grove Fire Department is warning of a black bear visitor to the community.

Tina Michael Osborn shared an image of the bear near the Cozumel Mexican restaurant. Many snapped video and pictures of the bear Wednesday evening.

Black bear sightings have happened more in recent years in southern Missouri.

The fire department asked for photos of its adventures on its Facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A witness found the girl, around the age of 4, alone in the area of 1400 block of North Irving...
Officers locate mother of girl found wandering Springfield, Mo. street
WATCH: Police ask for help locating 2 men in attempted robbery incident in Springfield
Police say attempted robbery of woman at Springfield home was not random
Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
Damien Grant, 18 of Forsyth and Braden Tuck, 18 of Forsyth have been missing since Tuesday night.
Two missing teens found dead Thursday from crash investigation in Christian County
Missouri Highway Patrol seized 15 arcade style gambling machines from the convenience store on...
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes more gaming machines from Springfield convenience store

Latest News

Police responded Thursday morning at 1257 East Cherry Street.
Police investigate shooting at Springfield apartment complex over parking spot
Pest control companies keeping busy in the Ozarks; expert shares ways to keep pests out
Pest control companies keeping busy in the Ozarks; how to stop pest from getting into your homes
United Way hosts annual Day of Caring in Springfield
While rain won't be widespread, a few showers and storms are possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot, but with a small chance of rain