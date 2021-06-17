Advertisement

Burrell Behavioral Health celebrates first year of rapid access unit for mental health treatment

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community leaders and public health advocates are celebrating the one-year anniversary of Burrell Behavioral System’s Rapid Access Unit.

The program offers walk-in care for anyone needing immediate mental health treatment, in addition to help with opioid abuse and other services. Administrators say the unit has helped more than 1,500 people over the past year and has even saved some lives.

“Multiple people that have come in and said, ‘without the center being here, I may not be here today. This facility literally saved my life,’ and they recommend us to anyone who is struggling with an issue that might take their life. We’re here to help,” said Dustin Brown, Burrell Vice President of Integration.

Leaders with Burrell say at least 400 people who would have normally been taken to an emergency room or jail instead received treatment at the Rapid Access Unit over the past year.

