Company planning new duck boat tour in Branson delays opening, not expected until at least March 2022

(Jaredan Braal)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A new duck boat tour company is still in the works for Branson, but will not open this summer as previously expected.

The organization, known as Branson Duck Tours, is now hoping to open in March 2022.

“Our management team has been working diligently to get Branson Duck Tours open for this season. However, as is common with new businesses, we have met some unexpected delays during this process. While we would love to open this season, it is important to us that we are fully prepared to give our guests and employees a fun and safe amphibious bus experience,” said Branson Duck Tours in a Facebook post earlier this week.

The company’s operating manager, Jaredan Braal, told KY3 earlier this year that Branson Duck Tours plans to use amphibious “Hydra-Terra” vehicles for the planned tours. He said the vehicle is aluminum and its hull is filled with foam. The manufacturing company’s website claims the vehicle is “unsinkable” and has been Coast Guard approved.

The company is in the works several years after a tragedy involving a “Ride The Ducks” boat in Branson. In July 2018, 17 people drowned when a Ride the Ducks vehicle sank in Table Rock Lake during a storm.

“We are heartbroken about the tragedy that happened there in the past. As we’re bringing this new company, we’re a safety-first organization,” Braal said in a January 2021 interview with KY3.

Duck boats, like the one that capsized near Branson, were originally designed for the military, specifically to transport troops and supplies in World War II. They were later modified for use as sightseeing vehicles for tours that begin on land before going into water.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE (Jan. 8, 2021): Man planning new Branson, Mo. duck boat tour business details safety measures

