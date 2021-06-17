Advertisement

Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is docked at Port Canaveral, Fla., as crew members get vaccinated for COVID-19. Customers and employees of several Carnival Corp. cruise lines might have had personal information stolen. The Miami-based company said Thursday, June 17, that a data breach in March might have exposed things like Social Security numbers and dates of birth for some customers, employees and ship crew members on Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises.(Joe Burbank | Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Carnival Corp. said Thursday that a data breach in March might have exposed personal information about customers and employees on Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises.

In a letter to customers, the company indicated that outsiders might have gained access to Social Security numbers, passport numbers, dates of birth, addresses and health information of people.

The company declined to say how many people’s information was exposed.

The breach comes after Carnival was hit twice last year by ransomware attacks.

Carnival spokesman Roger Frizzell said the company detected the latest intrusion to some of its information-technology systems on March 19 and shut down access and hired a cybersecurity company to investigate. He said Carnival is making changes to improve security of its information systems.

Frizzell said the company has notified the affected people and set up a call center to answer their questions.

The Miami-headquartered company disclosed in a securities filing in April that hackers broke into its systems in August of last year and again in December.

The attackers encrypted part of one cruise line’s IT systems and gained access to personal information about customers and employees. Carnival said there was no indication that personal information exposed in those attacks was misused. The company did not indicate whether it paid a ransom.

Carnival’s shares fell 3% on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Highway Patrol seized 15 arcade style gambling machines from the convenience store on...
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes more gaming machines from Springfield convenience store
A witness found the girl, around the age of 4, alone in the area of 1400 block of North Irving...
Officers locate mother of girl found wandering Springfield, Mo. street
WATCH: Police ask for help locating 2 men in attempted robbery incident in Springfield
Police say attempted robbery of woman at Springfield home was not random
Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
Damien Grant, 18 of Forsyth and Braden Tuck, 18 of Forsyth have been missing since Tuesday night.
Two missing teens found dead Thursday from crash investigation in Christian County

Latest News

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
North Korea’s Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in...
Morton takes no-hitter into 7th, Braves beat Cardinals 4-0
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case