Advertisement

FBI agents shoot, kill suspect in 2-state kidnapping probe

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONIA, N.J. (AP) - An investigation into a reported kidnapping in Philadelphia led authorities to a home in northern New Jersey where federal agents shot and killed a suspect.

Officials say the shooting in Leonia occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the incident but did not immediately give further details on the shooting or the kidnapping.

The kidnapping victim was rescued and wasn’t harmed.

It’s not clear if the person who was fatally shot was armed, or whether they fired at law enforcement officers or threatened them with a weapon.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A witness found the girl, around the age of 4, alone in the area of 1400 block of North Irving...
Officers locate mother of girl found wandering Springfield, Mo. street
WATCH: Police ask for help locating 2 men in attempted robbery incident in Springfield
Police say attempted robbery of woman at Springfield home was not random
Lucky Lynns had 35 arcade style gambling machines pulled during a raid on Monday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes 35 gambling machines from Lucky Lynns
Damien Grant, 18 of Forsyth and Braden Tuck, 18 of Forsyth have been missing since Tuesday night.
Two missing teens found dead Thursday from crash investigation in Christian County
Missouri Highway Patrol seized 15 arcade style gambling machines from the convenience store on...
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes more gaming machines from Springfield convenience store

Latest News

The Delta variant of COVID-19 devastated India and became the dominant variant in the U.K....
Experts fear Delta variant could take hold in South where vaccinations lag
Tools to help get rid of summer pest
Pest control companies keeping busy in the Ozarks; expert shares ways to keep pests out
Brief internet service outages are not uncommon and are only rarely the result of hacking or...
Internet outages briefly disrupt access to websites, apps
After two months of hard work, 81-year-old Gene’s home of 40 years is no longer a hoard. Hazmat...
‘They saved my life’: 81-year-old’s hoarder house receives extreme makeover
The owner of the hazmat business that helped with the makeover says hoarding is really a sign...
Hazmat crew helps 81-year-old woman with hoarder house makeover