FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Heat builds, a few storms possible today

Heat index reaching 100 degrees for some
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Well, it’s going to be hotter again today with more humidity. Temperatures will easily rise with a range from the low to mid-90s. Heat index because of the humidity will be as high as 100 degrees.

The heat continues for a few more days
The other thing to focus today is on rainfall potential. Last night a complex of storms formed in Iowa and dipped south into northern Missouri. With boundaries left behind from the complex, and the instability and wind shear in our atmosphere, there is potential for more storms to fire up this afternoon. While the storms will be brief, areas out east primarily should be aware that some showers and thunderstorms may develop this afternoon. Some small hail may be present with a few of the storms, especially if they develop across the Gainsville and West Plains areas.

Isolated strong thunderstorms possible today
The rain from the storms will only add to the already higher humidity. It’s just not going to feel comfortable outside this afternoon.

Tonight the temperature dip to the 70s. Once again, we’re hot and humid tomorrow. Friday will be the hottest day of our heat wave with temperatures well into the mid-90s and high heat indices again.

The heat continues for a few more days
We’ll stay hot and humid through the weekend until Monday’s cold front brings relief. Dropping temperatures and rain will accompany the front and move out the moisture. Temperatures for the early week will be cooler, low 80s and upper 70s. They will start to creep up back up again as we near the weekend.

Cold front arrives Monday
