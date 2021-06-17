Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of a dog picked up at a Gainesville gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re trying to find the owner of a sweet Beagle that turned up in Gainesville, Missouri.

A woman from Illinois found the dog on May 31st running around a gas station in Gainesville and she just didn’t have the heart to leave him behind.

Rachel Briley says, “my family just bought property in Mountain Home in Arkansas. We were coming back to Illinois and we always stop at the Bullseye gas station and of course, here’s this dog. The employees told me he’d been there all day. He was just trying to follow anyone who’d pet him, he was trying to get into cars.”

She went on to say, “we called the sheriff’s department and notified him we had him and they told me to leave him there or take him with me. I happen to be a previous animal control officer so it’s in my heart, I can’t leave him loose. He’d get hit out there.”

So Rachel took him home to Caseyville, Illinois, but she immediately started looking for a possible owner. She posted the story on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page. It got hundreds of shares but no good leads.

“I would like to see vet records, show me some pictures of him. Give me some kind of credible information that says he’s actually your dog.”

Rachel is worried he may have been abandoned, not lost.

“When I found abandoned dogs, they stay where they were left and wait for their owners to come back. And they look at everyone. He wasn’t running off.”

For now, she’s calling him Archie and if no owner is found?

“If I can’t find the family then I will try to find a credible rescue to take him and if not, then I’ll just keep him and love him.”

If you recognize this dog or know anything, you can contact Rachel at 870-551-5359. You can also message the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page through the link below.

