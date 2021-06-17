Man shot, car stolen prior to police pursuit in Branson West shares what he remembers

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - A man is recovering back at home after a shooting more than a month ago in Branson West.

Back in May, KY3 covered the pursuit and the officer-involved shooting that happened outside King Food Saver. The crime spree started hours before the chaos outside the grocery store, but the gunfire first started at Paul Musielak’s home off of Chickory Lane.

He stepped outside when he saw a man claiming to need a ride.

” ‘Could you give me a ride to the store?’ I said certainly partner, no problem,” Paul Musielak explained. “Let me get my dog round up and we’re on our way.”

Only moments later, Musielak said he turned around to see a gun pointed right at him.

”It just happened, it seemed like, ‘pow, pow,’ ” he described. “Quick, quick. And from what I remember and gather, cause once he shot me, I really can’t piece it together.”

He said he just remembers falling to the ground on his arm, bleeding and in lots of pain.

”This type of traumatic event, puts your mind in a confusion mode,” Musielak said. “Why? Where? How come? And you try to figure it out and you just can’t.”

The gunman stole Musielak’s car. Deputies said the suspect was later spotted at a nearby campsite, and identified as Michael Cody.

Not long after deputies found Cody, a pursuit occurred.

Deputies said Cody then hit spike strips near the entrance to Kings Food Saver. When the he exited the vehicle, investigators said he reached for a weapon. The deputy then fired, striking him in the lower abdomen.

Musielak said he is still in pain, especially his arm which got severely injured. It took screws and stitches to close the wound. And he still struggles with the trauma.

”I can’t even sleep sometimes,” he said. “Nothing’s making sense. At all. So I’m really, really concerned about will this happen again? You know, even though it don’t happen up here. It just don’t.”

He said his church, neighbors and several other community members have been very supportive. Most of all he said he is happy to be back home with his dog Petey, who he left behind that day.

Michael Cody faces charges of robbery, armed criminal action, assault and resisting arrest. The Highway Patrol has completed its investigation of the officer involved shooting. That report is pending final approval.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.