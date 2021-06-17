Advertisement

MoDOT warns drivers of road conditions as temperatures rise

By Marina Silva
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - As the temperatures heat up, they can cause some problems in the road. MoDOT is warning drivers to be careful of road buckles.

”Essentially we have joints along our roadways that allow water into it,” said Bob Lynch, Area Engineer for MoDot.

Last week, traffic on I-44 slowed between Rolla and Doolittle when the road buckled.

”Whether it is winter time conditions or even during the summertime with the hotter weather, especially concrete pavements, that pavement will expand at those locations,” said Lynch.

He said as it is expanding, it ends up having to go somewhere.

”It tends to go up and we call that a blow up, it doesn’t physically blow up,” said Lynch.

Allen Scott, the owner of Hi-Tech Auto shop & Towing, said it could damage to your car.

”You want to avoid it, but you don’t want to loose control of your car,” said Scott.

He said there are plenty of things it could do to your car.

”You could have a blow out from it, and it could damage the suspension where you need replacement parts, or it could make it drive bad & that’s unsafe to you and the car,” said Scott.

