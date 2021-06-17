Police arrest man for setting small fire inside Springfield convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for setting a small fire in a Springfield gas station.

It happened at the Fast n’ Friendly in the 400 block of South Glenstone.

Investigators say the man, who police suspected used a controlled substance, began using a lighter and spraying a bottle of lighter fluid around, setting a bag of chips on fire.

Officers arrested the man without incident. They say nobody was injured.

