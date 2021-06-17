Advertisement

Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Harrison, Ark.

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police have identified the suspect killed in a deadly officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say David Aaron King, a 40-year-old man with a last-known address in Pine Bluff, was shot and killed while officers attempted to arrest him. He was a fugitive wanted on multiple felony warrants.

According to the Harrison Police Department, around 2:20 pm Wednesday, Harrison police officers and deputies from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on N. Spring Road. The police department says, when authorities made contact with King, he pulled out a weapon and was later shot by an officer.

King was sent to a hospital for treatment, then pronounced dead. No deputies were injured.

The Harrison Police Department says King was an absconder from the Arkansas Board of Parole. He was wanted on charges of kidnapping, property theft and failure to register as a sex offender.

The Criminal Investigative Division of the Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting.

