Police investigate shooting at Springfield apartment complex over parking spot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a dispute over a parking spot led to a Thursday morning shooting at a Springfield apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Cherry Street.

Police say the victim was grazed in the leg. The shooter left the scene. Police say officers in the past have responded to disputes among the two.

