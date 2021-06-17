Southwest School District in Barry County discusses plan for in-person instruction as quarantine numbers rise

WASHBURN, Mo. (KY3) - The Southwest School District will meet Thursday night to discuss its “Safe Return To In-Person Instruction” plan and whether face coverings will be required for students for the fall semester.

One Southwest Schools staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, but worked with students on Wednesday, June 9. That resulted in seven students being quarantined. Among those seven, two students then tested positive Monday, June 14 causing a total of 35 kids to be out of the classroom.

Superintendent Tosha Tilford said this is not a personal opinion of whether to wear masks or not wear masks.

“It all boils down to if the school district has a mask mandate, then our students can be on modified quarantine that the governor instated,” Tosha Tilford said.

Some parents said they do not want to see masks return. Parent Cindy Patterson said potential masking guidelines are over the top.

”Nobody else around us is doing this anymore, there’s no science to back this mask,” Cindy Patterson said.

And Patterson says she plans to voice these concerns Thursday night.

”We just really want to get back to our kids being able to learn in a normal environment,” Patterson said.

Tilford said during the regular school year, when they put the mask mandate in their quarantine, numbers started going down.

”Then got to the point we had no students quarantined at all and that was huge because they weren’t missing any educational time,” Tilford said.

She said she plans to give the school board two options.

”Mask mandate or no mask mandate, give them the results of each one, what would happen with quarantining students and how many students would be missing school in certain scenarios, and then let them make a decision,” Tilford said.

While some parents are against masking, some students say they don’t mind wearing them if it means they get to stay in school with their friends.

”It’s good to wear a mask because it keeps me safe and everybody safe too,” student Chloe Brooks said.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and Tilford said the decision has to be made before June 23 to follow guidelines set by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

