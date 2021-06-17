Advertisement

St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors

(WNDU)
By Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750.

The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted several hundred protesters who were marching in front of their home in June of last year.

The McCloskeys came out of their home and waved weapons at the demonstrators. They claimed the protesters were trespassing.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he was running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.

