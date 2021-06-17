Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Picnic Mezze Plate

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Share a picnic plate with dad this Father’s Day.

Picnic Mezze Plate:

4 oz salami or other hard deli meat

4 oz marinated mozzarella

4 oz assorted olives

4 oz goat cheese

4 oz fresh tomatoes

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp garlic salt

2 tsp italian seasoning

8 baguette slices

8 pita slices

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange pita and baguette slices on a sheet tray and brush with two tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle with garlic salt. Bake until baguette slices are crispy. Allow to cool completely. In a small bowl, combine goat cheese and Italian seasoning and mix until incorporated. Place goat cheese in two small portion cups and drizzle with remaining olive oil. In two portable food boxes arrange all mezze box ingredients in a creative and fun way. Wrap boxes for transportation and refrigerate until you go!

Recipe serves two.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

