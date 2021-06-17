United Way of the Ozarks hosts 2 Days of Caring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The United Way of the Ozarks is hosting its annual Day of Caring volunteer event on Thursday.

The charity canceled its 2020 event because of the pandemic.

President and CEO Greg Burris said this year, there will be two Days of Caring events to make up for last year. The second Day of Caring will be in September.

More than 500 will be out in the community on Thursday painting buildings, cleaning, gardening and much more. There will also be opportunities for remote volunteering like a supply drive and card writing projects. All together there are 92 projects.

Burris said his favorite part of the event is driving around town seeing the volunteers making the community better.

“The real milestone for our community because Day of Caring is so well known in our community,” said Burris. “To be able to bring people back together for service projects is kind of one of those gates you go through in terms of reopening the community. We’re very excited about being able to come back together without like maybe it was such a nice guy.”

For a full list of organizations participating and projects being completed you can find that here.

