Body of missing man recovered from Osage River in Miller County, Mo.

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities recovered a body Friday morning from the Osage River in Miller County, which is believed to be the body of a man missing for several days.

The victim has not been identified, but authorities found the body Friday morning near a boat access spot in St. Thomas, Missouri, according to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were alerted to the scene after a 911 call from a bystander.

The sheriff’s office learned Wednesday that a fisherman at the Osage-Tavern Conservation area near St. Elizabeth was possibly missing.

Deputies found fishing gear on the bank of the Osage River and a vehicle that likely belonged to the missing person. Investigators believe that the missing person intended to go fishing, but unintentionally entered the river.

After searching for three days, authorities confirmed they found a body, likely of the missing man, in the Osage River.

“Based off victim description and clothing [the body] is believed to be the missing person from the Osage-Tavern Conservation area,” said the Miller County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

Authorities are working to notify the victim’s family, while an autopsy will follow.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. The Osage County Sheriff’s office, Missouri State Water Patrol and the Missouri Dept. of Conservation also assisted with the investigation.

