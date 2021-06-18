Body of missing man recovered from Osage River in Miller County, Mo.

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities recovered a body Friday morning from the Osage River in Miller County, which is believed to be the body of a man missing for several days.

The victim has not been identified, but authorities found the body Friday morning near a boat access spot in St. Thomas, Missouri, according to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were alerted to the scene after a 911 call from a bystander.

The sheriff’s office learned Wednesday that a fisherman at the Osage-Tavern Conservation area near St. Elizabeth was possibly missing.

Deputies found fishing gear on the bank of the Osage River and a vehicle that likely belonged to the missing person. Investigators believe that the missing person intended to go fishing, but unintentionally entered the river.

After searching for three days, authorities confirmed they found a body, likely of the missing man, in the Osage River.

“Based off victim description and clothing [the body] is believed to be the missing person from the Osage-Tavern Conservation area,” said the Miller County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

Authorities are working to notify the victim’s family, while an autopsy will follow.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. The Osage County Sheriff’s office, Missouri State Water Patrol and the Missouri Dept. of Conservation also assisted with the investigation.

State Troopers are assisting the Miller County Sheriffs Department with a body found in the Osage River near St.Thomas approximately two hours ago. Officers are working on identifying the individual and making next of kin notification. MCSD is handling the investigation. pic.twitter.com/5TTWIOEeAT — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 18, 2021

