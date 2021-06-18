Advertisement

Branson, Mo. Fire and Police Departments remind the community of fireworks ordinance

With the Fourth of July celebrations right around the corner, the Branson Police Department and...
With the Fourth of July celebrations right around the corner, the Branson Police Department and Fire Rescue are reminding everyone of the city’s firework ordinance within the city limits.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Updated: 1 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -With the Fourth of July celebrations right around the corner, the Branson Police Department and Fire Rescue wants to remind residents and visitors of the city’s firework ordinance within the city limits.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says fireworks can be purchased starting June 20 through July 10. Fireworks can only be set off from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.

“Well we really encourage people to celebrate safely so that means work with your families when you purchase the fireworks, “ Ted Martin said.

Fire Chief Ted Martin said that includes reading the directions on every firework.

”As far as the spread of the height for example,” Martin said.

Martin said you should also be mindful of the surroundings while setting them off.

”the trees, the grass, prep your area keep a garden hose out maybe wet down those areas that are starting to dry out a little bit,” Martin said.

But, it’s not just people we should look out for as we celebrate.

Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society Director Jayme Tabuchi says this holiday can greatly impact your pets too.

”Fourth of July is a big risk for animals, specifically dogs because the loud noises can startle them,” Jayme Tabuchi said.

Tabuchi said dogs will often run when they hear the loud noises, because they are scared.

”The best thing you can do for your dogs specifically also cats but and wildlife but your dogs is to keep them indoors when you know there’s going to be firework displays,” Tabuchi said.

If your pet is acting scared from the loud sounds you can use what’s called a “thunder vest.”

”Something that helps calm them, you can also speak to your veterinarian, they can prescribe anxiety medication, but you can also get over the counter products such as Adaptil and that’s something you can get in a collar, you can get in a spray,” Tabuchi said.

She said if your animal is used to being crated you can put then in their crate.

”Give them something comfortable and put a sheet or a blanket over the top of it, dogs really like to have that cave like feeling and it really helps calm them and keep them from getting overexcited,” Tabuchi said.

The city of Branson also recommends microchipping your pet, so if the loud sounds cause them to run off, it will be easier find them.

