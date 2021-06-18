DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case

ALTON, Mo. (KY3) - Detectives say they have identified the man who murdered two Montana teens 65 years ago, and it’s led them right here to the Ozarks.

Authorities say DNA evidence has tied the deaths to Kenneth Gould, a man who had lived in Alton, Missouri for several decades.

Gould is accused in two deaths from 1956. Patty Kalitzke, a 16-year old girl, and Duane Bogle, her 18-year old boyfriend. Both were found dead in Great Falls, Montana. Authorities say Kalitzke had been raped, while both were shot in the head and killed.

“There are a lot of people who have suffered over the years, over the loss of their loved ones, and to be able to give them some kind of closure, does make me happy,” said Det. Jon Kadner in a news conference earlier this month.

Kadner, a detective for the Cascade County Sheriff’s Department in Montana, was one of many detectives who worked on the case over the years. Their big break came when they submitted DNA evidence stored since 1956 to Bode Technology in 2019, to perform additional testing.

They uploaded the sample to voluntary genealogical databases, where they discovered a connection. The family tree led investigators to Gould, who never had been considered as a suspect in the past. They used DNA from three of Gould’s children to confirm the results.

Kadner believes Gould knew the female victim. She used to deliver the newspaper in his neighborhood.

Gould moved his family, at the time a wife and two kids, out of state soon after the murders. They moved to Alton, Missouri in 1967, where Gould raised sheep and goats and was a well-respected horse trainer. He lived on a farm along CC Highway.

People who knew Gould are shocked to learn he’s considered the only suspect in the cold case. That includes Edgar Wilson, who was Gould’s neighbor for ten years.

“I can’t believe this stuff about Ken. I just plain do not believe it,” said Wilson, who said Gould and his wife were the best neighbors a person could hope to have. “He was an easy-going soft-spoken, he didn’t drink, he didn’t raise cane, I never heard him cuss in my life, just a real good man,” said Gould.

But the detective is convinced he got the right man. “I think it’s 100 percent,” Kadner said during a Zoom interview with KY3. “But, all l I can do at this point is list him as a suspect because he was never tried in court.”

Gould died in 2007, at the age of 79. He and his wife had moved off the farm and into town when he no longer could handle farm work. Their home was about a block from the Oregon County courthouse and the sheriff’s department.

His widow and one of her daughters still live in Alton. Wilson said they are good people, who don’t deserve to be put through this anguish.

“I really feel for them,” said Wilson. “They are good people. The type anybody would be glad to have as a next-door neighbor.”

For authorities in Montana, this may be a closed case. But in Oregon County, for those who knew him, there are so many unanswered questions, this will linger in their minds for a long time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.