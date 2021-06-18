Dream Factory SWMO throws party, helps send two girls battling chronic illnesses to Disneyland

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dreams are coming true for some little girls from the Ozarks.

On Wednesday, the Dream Factory SWMO chapter threw a send-off party for Shelby Dollivar and Avery Pope, a pair of girls living with chronic illnesses.

Their dream is to see the Disney Princesses, and visit Disneyworld, something the Dream Factory helped make a reality.

“When you have a child that is chronically ill, life is very hard and stressful at times,” said Alyssa Ingle, chapter president for Dream Factory. “To be able to offer a segment of joy, a minute of joy at a time that’s just no thought to it, you just couldn’t ask for more than that.”

While in Florida, the girls will be staying at Give Kids the World, a resort just for kids living with chronic illnesses.

The Dream Factory is a national nonprofit that helps fulfill dreams of chronically ill children from three to 17 years old.

