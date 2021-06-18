Advertisement

Ex-Fordland, Mo. teacher, bus driver for Springfield-Greene County Park Board facing charges in federal child pornography investigation

Gordon Wesley Roughton, Jr., 40, of Greene County, faces federal charges.
Gordon Wesley Roughton, Jr., 40, of Greene County, faces federal charges.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a man in a federal child pornography investigation.

Gordon Wesley Roughton, Jr., 40, of Greene County, faces federal charges. Investigators say he worked as a substitute teacher in the Fordland School District and as a bus driver for a program involving the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

Investigators found four images of a toddler they say depicts child pornography uploaded to MeWe, a social media and social networking service. Investigators tied the pictures to the IP address of Roughton.

Investigators say Roughton admitted to the activity, confessing an interest in children since he was in his 20s. Investigators say he uploaded the images to trade them online. Investigators say they located the photos in Roughton’s deleted folder on his cellular phone.

