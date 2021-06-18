Advertisement

Family escapes house fire in western Greene County

Firefighters responded to the intersection of State Highway 266 and Farm Road 45 around 6:30 a.m.
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family escaped a house fire Friday morning in northwest Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of State Highway 266 and Farm Road 45 around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say a woman inside the home noticed smoke on the porch. By the time crews arrive, the house was fully engulfed. It took firefighters nearly three hours to knock down the flames.

The Bois D’Arc Fire Department chief believes the fire was caused by an electrical issue on the porch.

