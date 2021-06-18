Advertisement

Happy harvesters: Farmers in Rogersville welcome this week’s hot stretch

Hay harvesters need at least a four day stretch of dry weather to bale the hay
By Leah Hill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When it is hot outside, medical professionals are warning you to stay indoors and keep cool. But for hay farmers, the heat is just what the doctor ordered.

The hay haulers are grateful for the recent heatwave.

Jeremy Hill, whose family owns Gooseberry Bridge Farm in Rogersville, said, “It’s kind of a double-edged sword. Because for good conditions for the hay, it needs to be really hot and uncomfortable and miserable. Ideal conditions for the humans hauling that hay, it would be in the 60′s.”

Hauling hay is a multi-day affair, and it requires all hands on deck.

“We get a few friends and family in,” Hill said.

In an ideal world, May would see plentiful rain, but turn dry by Memorial Day so the farmers can harvest. Usually, this isn’t the case. On and off rains prevented the hay harvest until this week, when temperature shot up to the 90′s.

“You have at least four or five days at a stretch of dry weather,” Hill said.

Hill’s harvest requires a little extra planning since he rents out his harvesting equipment. He also does not use round hay bales, but instead rectangle bales, which are easier for his kids to carry.

Even with the harvest this week, it was a race against mother nature and her pop-up thunderstorms.

“We had just got the last hay into the barn when this storm came through. The pop-up thunderstorms can ruin your day,” Hill said.

Wet hay runs the risk of molding.

“Which can actually be unhealthy for the animals that have to eat it,” Hill said.

Hill harvested eight acres of hay, which yielded just about 500 bales. It took them three days to complete the harvest. He says the hay should last them through the year with some left over in case of summer drought conditions.

