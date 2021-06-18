Advertisement

Hospitalizations surging at Cox South, officials warn some COVID-19 patients could be diverted to other facilities

CoxHealth ICU
CoxHealth ICU(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hospitalizations are surging at Cox South and other CoxHealth sites, and health officials are warning that COVID-19 patients could be diverted to other facilities throughout Missouri if that trend continues.

CoxHealth facilities are currently treating 79 patients for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post Friday from the health system. CoxHealth sites are treating nearly five times the amount of COVID-19 patients compared to last month.

“We are dedicated to caring for all patients in the safest fashion possible. Given that other large cities in Missouri are not surging, their hospitals may have sufficient capacity and be able to help us care for our community in this surge,” said Cox Health in a Facebook post Friday.

Health officials say the faster-spreading Delta variant has led to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout southwest Missouri. Kendra Findley, a health investigator for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, says the increasing cases and random testing of virus samples have confirmed the more infectious variant is spreading quickly.

Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, said Thursday that 90% of new Greene County cases are due to the Delta variant. He added that CoxHealth sites were treating only 16 patients nearly a month ago.

At least 28 patients are being treated at Cox South, according to Edwards’ latest update.

Compared to previous months, health officials warn it could be more difficult for patients to get the treatment they need for COVID-19 and variants.

“During the last COVID-19 surge, CoxHealth employees were joined by hundreds of traveling nurses and respiratory therapists who were dedicated to caring for COVID-19 patients. Unfortunately, there now is a limited number of those individuals available. This reality is compounded by the fact that COVID-19 patients take a great deal of concentrated attention and specific expertise, requiring more staffing than other units,” said CoxHealth.

CoxHealth added it is not planning to scale back its services, which is why health officials are considering diverting some patients.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Highway Patrol seized 15 arcade style gambling machines from the convenience store on...
Missouri Highway Patrol seizes more gaming machines from Springfield convenience store
Police responded Thursday morning at 1257 East Cherry Street.
Police investigate shooting at Springfield apartment complex over parking spot
Authorities investigate couple's deaths in Battlefield, Mo.
Deaths of Battlefield, Mo. couple in January ruled as murder-suicide
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
Heat Advisory for many
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Intense heat across the Ozarks today

Latest News

FILE - In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., speaks during the final...
Marionville man admits to threatening Mo. U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver after Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Local 10 year old participates in a Dino Dig
Local 10 year old participates in a Dino Dig
Hay farmers in Rogersville make most of the hot weather.
Hay farmers in Rogersville make most of the hot weather
Mila participates in a dig
Linn Creek, Mo. 10-year-old gets opportunity of a lifetime to dig up fossils
Man shot during domestic dispute in Walnut Grove